Rain Returns on Labor Day, And Could Last Until Mid Week…

As of 6:30PM Sunday- it was another great summer day! We were in the upper 80s lower 90s across the area with mostly clear skies. Dewpoints were in the 50s and 60s and it felt great out there! Tonight, lows will increase slightly to the upper 60s, as we get warmer throughout the week.

The forecast changes on Labor Day, tomorrow, as we will have a cold front swing through. Scattered showers and storms will start in the afternoon, and increase in coverage on Tuesday. There will be breaks in the rain Monday allowing time for outdoor activities, but just keep a plan B in the back of your mind. It’ll also feel a bit hotter and stickier than the past few days. The front will stall out in our area keeping moisture high, so rain chances continue through Friday. By next weekend, high pressure moves back in, bringing us back to sunny and dry conditions.