Rain overnight into Wednesday will be heavy at times. -What to expect

A cold front through the CSRA tonight has stalled, Low pressure will ride the front and produce widespread rain overnight through much of the day tomorrow. The Low will track over us during the day, there will be periods of heavy rain until the Low moves East of us by afternoon. High pressure will build in for Thursday giving us more seasonable temperatures.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Rain likely after 2AM. Low 57. Rain chance 60%

Wednesday: Showers with periods of rain, some rain will be heavy. High 62 Rain chance 100%

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy early, with clearing skies late. Low 37

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 56