4PM Wednesday- The rain has been coming down all day today! Some portions of the CSRA have reached 2.5″ of rain, but luckily flooding is still not an issue and there are no storms around. The rain is weakening now and will move out of here entirely by around 8PM. Winds will stay gusty though into the overnight hours, up to 25 mph. There is a Lake Wind Advisory until 2AM.

Thursday and Friday will be breezy as well, but the sun will come back! Temperatures are dropping with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. Friday and Saturday morning will be below freezing. On Saturday night, clouds will move back in. There will be a cloudy stretch from the end of January into the first week of February with scattered showers and warmer temperatures.