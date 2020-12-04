Rain, isolated storms and windy before 10PM. – What to expect, click here.

A cold front is moving through the CSRA. Look for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, it will start to windy ahead of the front. Lake Wind Advisory in effect from 7PM through 7AM Saturday. The front will sweep the rain to the East and we’ll see clearing skies by 11PM. High pressure moves in for Saturday with wonderful Sunshine. Clouds increase for Sunday with a system to our south giving us a quick shot at showers late Sunday night into Monday AM.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Showers and rain with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Windy. Skies will clear after 11PM. Low 39. Rain chance 100% before 10PM. Winds NW 10-15 (Gust to 25)

Saturday: Sunny. High 60

Saturday night: Clear. Low 34

Sunday: Increasing clouds. High 59