Rain is in the air for Valentine’s Day. Vipir 6 Alert Day Sunday. – What to expect. – Check here

Not much to “Love” with this Valentine’s Day forecast as we’ll once again see periods of rain with some heavy rain possible through late afternoon Sunday. Temperatures will hold steady, generally in the lower 40s…some hope we could see upper 40s by afternoon, still well below normal of 62 degrees as the High. A cold front will move in by late Monday, more rain likely ahead of the front, with an isolated storm or two possible. Once the front moves through, believe it or not, we’ll see some sunshine by Tuesday. Looking for more unsettled weather by the middle to end of next week. Look for perhaps another. .50 to 1.00″ of rain by Tuesday morning.

Here’s your forecast:

Vipir Alert Tonight and Sunday night: Cloudy with areas of drizzle, rain moves in early Sunday morning through early evening. Some rain will be heavy. Temperatures will hold in the 40s tonight through Monday morning. Rain chance: 90%

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. High: 56 Rain chance: 50%