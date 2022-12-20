As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is cloudy with showers. Highs today with rain off and on will be only in the mid 40s. Rain will continue through Thursday with highs in the mid 40s and mid 50s.

VIPIR 6 Alert Days have been posted for Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. A strong cold front will bring in arctic air Friday afternoon and becoming very windy. Wind chills could give us single digit temps Saturday and Christmas morning with lows in the upper teens. Highs Saturday and Christmas Day will only be in the mid to upper 30s.