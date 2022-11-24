A series of weather systems will move through the CSRA this holiday weekend. After a few showers tonight, with lows in the 50s, more rain on the way for Friday with periods of showers. The rain will exit by late afternoon with clearing skies by evening. Highs will top out in the lower 60s. Sunshine for Saturday with Highs middle 60s, however it won’t last long as showers and a few isolated thunderstorms roll in for Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Skies will become partly cloudy by late Sunday afternoon.