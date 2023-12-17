Sunday Evening Update:

Have you stayed dry today? We are pretty much done with the rain! It’s only the eastern portion of the CSRA that is still dealing with a few light showers. Our whole area will start drying out by 9pm and skies will clear. Monday will be completely sunny!

Rainfall totals varied from 0.5 – 3.5″ with several counties reaching the 2″ mark. Fortunately for us, we didn’t have many issues with flooding or power outages. The South Carolina coastline has really been impacted from the rain though, with over 6″ and over 8000 power outages in Horry County near Myrtle Beach.

Winds will stay breezy tonight and Monday with wind gusts up to 25 mph. There is a Lake Wind Advisory that will last through Tuesday morning. Speaking of Tuesday, that’s when it will get COLD! Lows will be in the low to mid 20s, and highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll start to warm up on Thursday, and over the weekend our temperatures will be back to normal.

Next Sunday is already Christmas Eve! As of now, it looks like it will be a mostly cloudy day with isolated light showers. On Christmas Day, there is a higher chance of rain, but still should be all light activity. We will keep you updated on the rain chance as we get closer to the date. Temperatures will continue to stay near average for the holidays.