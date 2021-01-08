Rain ending tonight as sunshine is here for the weekend! – What to expect

Dreary, breezy and chilly conditions will continue through late tonight, skies will start to clear as Low pressure moves to our East and sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon and Sunday. It will be a cool weekend as we’ll see low to mid 50s for Highs. Lows in the 20s Sunday morning. Our next storm system moves in by late Monday bringing a chance of shower Monday night into Tuesday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. Skies will start to clear late. Low 35

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 53

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low 29

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 55

Monday: Increasing clouds. High 54