Rain & Cooler Temps Coming

As of 8AM Sunday- Today is the last day of temperatures reaching the upper 80s. For the start of the work week, high temperatures will only reach the low 80s. The first half of the week will involve a lot of rain and cloudy conditions. This is because of a cold front front that will approach our area, and pass us on Wednesday morning. Behind the front comes cooler and drier air. Overnight lows will begin to drop to the upper 50s to low 60s. Highs will remain in the low 80s, however instead of being accompanied by rain, we will have a lot of sunshine! The sunny conditions will persist all way into next week.

Wednesday is the first day of Fall, so this nice, cooler weather is coming just in time!