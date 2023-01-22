6PM Sunday- Today has been very wet! Luckily for us though, the line of severe storms stayed to our south, and is now loosing strength. We can expect widespread light rain for the majority of the CSRA for the rest of the evening. Heavy rain with storms will be in our southern lying counties. Rain totals could surpass 3″ in some locations so be careful if driving late tonight. Tomorrow will be back to sunshine, but it will be windy with gusts up to 30 mph. There is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures will drop under the clear skies Monday night, with upper 20s for Tuesday morning. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead of our next system. Early Wednesday morning through the afternoon will be very wet once again, with a low chance of storms. The rest of the week will be dry and fairly cool. Mornings will be in the 30s. More rain and cloud cover is in the forecast for this time next week.