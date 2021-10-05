Rain Continues For the Next Few Days…

As of 5PM Tuesday- Its been another wet and rainy day! Much of the CSRA saw at least light showers, but some spots saw some very heavy downpours and thunderstorms. As of now, most the showers from earlier have fallen apart and moved towards the northwest. However, there is a new round of scattered storms moving into our southern counties. For the rest of the evening, expect a couple more hours of scattered storms, and then spotty showers. Temperatures have already dropped to the 70s throughout most of the area.

Tomorrow will be similar to today- rain, clouds, and humidity! Rain chances begin to drop as we go into Thursday through Saturday. By Sunday, skies will clear and the sunshine will return! For next week, conditions look pleasant with dry weather and temperatures in the low 80s.