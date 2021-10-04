Rain, Clouds, and Humidity This Week…

As of 5PM Monday- Its been a rainy start to the work week with scattered showers and storms happening since around noon. Expect spotty showers over the next few hours with cloudy skies. Temperatures reached the mid 80s today in some spots but remained in the upper 70s in others.

By early tomorrow morning, rain coverage will increase, especially for the western half of the CSRA. Between 2-6AM expect heavy showers. For tomorrow, half the CSRA is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. The heaviest rain will be early in the morning, but there will still be scattered showers and storms throughout the day as well. On Wednesday, wet weather continues with the majority of the CSRA seeing rain by the evening. Overall over the next few days, rainfall totals will be between 1-3 inches.

For the remainder of the week, there will slight chances of rain until Saturday. Then by Sunday, skies will begin to clear and rain chances go down. All week, high temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.