Rain, Clouds, and Cooler Temps This Week

As of 4PM Monday- The CSRA is finally getting some much needed rain! These showers are light though, and overall rainfall accumulation will not be much. This is from a cold front that brought severe storms and even tornado warnings to parts of Alabama earlier today. The storms have now weakened, leaving us with just these light showers. Temperatures were warm today, reaching the low to mid 70s in some spots.

Tomorrow, just a few light showers are possible with mostly cloudy skies. From the cold front passage tonight, cooler air will move in. High temperatures will stay between the upper 50s to low 60s for the next few days. Our best chance of rain will be Wednesday, however only up to a quarter of an inch is expected.

Temperatures will briefly warm up to start the weekend, all the way into the upper 70s. They will then quickly fall back into the low 60s by Sunday, with another chance of showers.