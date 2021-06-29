Rain chances increasing as we get closer to 4th of July. – What to expect

Hot and humid days with scattered late day showers and isolated thunderstorms on tap the next few days. Highs in the lower 90s. A cold front will be making its way to the CSRA by Friday. This will increase our afternoon shower and thunderstorms chances Friday through the Independence Day holiday weekend. The front looks to stall just to our South by Sunday. Not expecting a washout…just a better chance of late day storms. It will continue to by muggy, however we’ll see temperatures fall into the middle 80s. We’ll keep an eye on this front as it moves our way.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Fair. Low: 70
Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, isolated late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 93 Rain chance: 20%
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High: 90. Rain chance: 70%