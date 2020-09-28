Rain chances going up, and temps going down! – Check it out

A strong cold front will move through the CSRA by Tuesday night. Ahead of the front will be widespread showers and rain, along with a few thunderstorms. The best chance of thunderstorms will be the far eastern part of our area. Once the front passes, cooler and drier air will move in late Wednesday into the weekend.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Clearing skies early then increasing clouds once again late. Low Near 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing late, some rain will be heavy. A few isolated thunderstorms. High Near 80. Rain chance 70%

Tuesday night: Showers and rain ending, breezy and cooler. Low 57

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a a few showers ending my midday, clearing late afternoon. High 74