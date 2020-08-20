Rain and Thunderstorms continue tonight into Friday – Click here for what to expect.

We continue to be between two Stationary fronts, one to our North, the other to the South along with deep moisture moving into the CSRA from the Gulf will aid in the development of showers and thunderstorms tonight through Friday. We’ll see periods of heavy rain over the next 24 hours, some localized flooding is possible. We’ll keep an eye on these fronts as they may linger into the weekend giving us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms.

We are also keeping a close eye on the Tropics as its starting to get very active. Be sure to go to the Hurricane Tracker for the latest updates.

Here’s your forecast

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. Most rain should end by 2AM. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Low 70 Rain chance 50%

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. High 88. Rain chance 60%

Friday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms until Midnight. Mostly cloudy. Low 69. Rain chance 60%

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High Near 90. Rain chance 40%