Rain and storms likely Christmas Eve…then MUCH colder! – Check out the forecast.

A strong cold front will move through the CSRA tomorrow (Christmas Eve) look for widespread rain and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times and a few thunderstorms will produce gusty winds and small hail. The tornado threat is Low. It will be warm and breezy ahead of the front with Highs Near 70. The front will move through Christmas Eve evening, turning MUCH colder. Temperatures will fall like a rock by evening. Leftover moisture behind the front could allow us to see a touch of sleet or a stray snowflake…again, a stray flake! Not looking for any winter weather issues at all. Sunshine returns for Christmas Day, however it will be breezy and cold with Highs Near 40 degrees. Be sure to stay with WJBF News Channel 6 on air and on line for the very latest.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 52

Thursday (Christmas Eve): Periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain likely. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and small hail. Turning much colder by evening. High 67 then falling late. Rain chance 100%

Thursday night: Clearing, breezy and colder. Low 29

Friday (Christmas Day): Sunny, breezy and cold. High 42.