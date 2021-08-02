Rain and cooler temperatures on the way. – What to expect, check here

It’s a totally different weather pattern the next few days compared to what we’ve been seeing! A weak front will be stalled out across the CSRA tonight through at least Thursday. This will give us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some rain could be heavy at times with some days more rainy than others. Thanks to the clouds and rain we’ll see much cooler temperatures with Highs in the middle 80s. The humidity will not be lower as we’ll have plenty of moisture to work with over the next few days.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low: 72 Rain chance: 40%

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. High: 84 Rain chance 70%

Tuesday night: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low: 68 Rain chance: 60%

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. High: 84 Rain chance 50%