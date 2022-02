As of 7am Monday: Sky is cloudy with areas of light to moderate rain mainly across our South Carolina counties. We’ll keep it mostly cloudy today with another chance for rain during the afternoon with highs only in the upper 40s. Sky will be mostly cloudy tonight with slow clearing during the overnight. Morning lows will be in the low 30s.

Thankfully sunshine returns Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and highs return to average on Wednesday around 62.