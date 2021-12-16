Rain and Clouds are Back, but There is Good News!

As of 5:00PM Thursday: A few surprise showers came through today, and we are seeing some fog now as they leave the area. Temperatures were also fairly cool as a result. They stayed in the mid to low 60s across the CSRA, but we do expect warmer conditions to come into play for tomorrow and Saturday. Tonight temperatures will stay fairly warm as well, sticking in the mid 50s.

We have more rain on the way, with storms possible Saturday, and heavy rain Tuesday. The sun will return to us, along with cooler temperatures, and drier air after. The good news, all this rain is successfully fighting back the drought, and we should see plenty of sunshine for both Christmas Eve and Christmas!