Expect increasing clouds tonight, with temperatures falling towards 50 degrees. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out around daybreak Monday as a trough pushes through. More sunshine is expected by the afternoon, with cooler temperatures in the lower 70s. Clouds increase on Tuesday ahead of our next weather system. A few showers are possible late Tuesday night, followed by increasing moisture, with showers and storms likely on Wednesday. The rain could be heavy at times on Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected. The unsettled weather pattern continues as disturbances impact the CSRA through next weekend, with showers and thunderstorms. Total rainfall amounts of 1′′–2′′ are possible.