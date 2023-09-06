Wednesday evening update: Expect mostly clear skies tonight, with lows dipping into the upper 60s. A pattern change starts tomorrow with a cold frontapproaching,g which will trigger showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong tosevere,e with the main threats of heavy rain, lightning, and damaging winds. The front sticks around as we wrap up the week on Friday with yet more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will becooler,r near 90. Temperatures continue to fall going into theweekend,d with highs only topping out in themid-d to upper 80s. We will also have to contend with shower and storm activity during the afternoon and evening.