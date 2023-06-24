A quiet night is on tap for the CSRA, with clear skies, light winds, and temperatures in the mid-60s. We wrap up the first weekend of summer on Sunday with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected. A cold front will approach the area Monday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A few of the storms could be strong or severe. The primary threats are isolated flooding, damaging winds, and large hail. Highs will hold steady in the low 90s.

High pressure takes control through Thursday. Temperatures will soar to the mid-90s by the end of the week. Showers and storm chances return Friday through the following week.