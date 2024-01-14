Saturday night update: A cold night is on tap for the CSRA with overnight lows mainly in the upper 20s to low 30s. Expect some clouds overnight, but we will remain dry. Another beautiful day is on tap for Sunday with plentiful sunshine. Temperatures will be warmer with afternoon highs approaching 60 degrees. We will see increasing clouds on MLK Jr. Day with highs approaching 60 degrees. Our eyes turn to a low pressure that will push northeast along the Gulf Coast and could spark a few showers Monday night into Tuesday. Severe weather is not expected. The big story is going to be the cold air moving in during the second half of the week. We will fall into 40s, and overnight lows will be frigid, with some spots dipping into the upper teens. Another disturbance will bring a chance of showers next Friday, followed by sunshine and the coldest air of the season next weekend.