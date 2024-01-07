Saturday night update: After a rainy start to the weekend, sunshine will return to give us a beautiful end. Temperatures will start off near 40 and rise to the mid-50s on Sunday. Monday morning will be colder, with lows near freezing and rising to the mid-50s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase with showers arriving Monday night ahead of a strong low-pressure system with a trailing cold front. A VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY has been issued for Tuesday due to the potential for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and isolated flooding. There are still details to iron out, so stay tuned. Winds remain breezy on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies. We remain dry on Thursday before another system impacts the CSRA with rain Friday into Saturday.