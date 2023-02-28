3:30 PM: High pressure is in control today as we wrap up the month of February. High temperatures are mostly in the lower 80s, which is once again above average for this time of year. Going into tonight, expect an increase in clouds with temperatures on the cool side in the lower 50s.

The month of March starts off warm with a mix of sun and clouds. A warm front and upper-level energy will combine to bring isolated showers Wednesday afternoon. Showers continue into Thursday, with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

A Vipir 6 Alert Day has been issued for Friday due to the potential for severe weather as a low pressure system and a trailing cold front impact the area. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are possible.

Temperatures fall back into the 70s for highs this weekend, along with abundant sunshine. The first half of next week looks spectacular, with sunshine and warm temperatures. The second half of the week looks unsettled, with isolated showers and cooler temperatures in the 60s.