Putnam County releases names of missing people

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton has released a list of names of people who are missing after overnight storms that produced tornadoes.

The people who are missing include:

Tommy and Thomas Saunders

Rachel Baughman

Tommy Curtis

Kristina Hardin

Heidi Slyer

Luciano Gonzalez

Mary Gibson

Katherine Julian

Krystal Renfro

Doreen Black

Ryan Hunter

Belinda and Willy Harris

Jolen Billingsley

Patricia Kennedy

Breanna John Letts

Tom and Sandy Jones

Penny Penelope Cole

Margie Dyer

Thomas Weinblatt

James Mullins

Charles Henley

Velma Hammock

Gloria Bos

Phyllis Burchett

Jarvis Matheney

Charles Spurlock

Diana and Robert Smith

Katherine Misflin

Jane Reed

Kevin Smith

Alex Horn

Michael Bowers

Heather Hassen

Iris Walker

Dwight Gentry

Betty Newman

Alyssa Thompson

Fannie Patterson

Maryann Cordero

Stephanie Lander

Rocky Smith

Stella Zuller

Ryan Packinghan

Tracy & Cody McGhee

Dustin Kingsland

Jean & Clark Dennis

Roy & Mary Fields

Ronald and Denisse Cantrell

David Phillips

Maureen Langford & Andi Otis

Lisa Burgess

Edward Carter

Tommy Knight

Bernice Carter

Robin & Bethany Babb

Bob White

Joey Dedemicis

Teresa Van Daalan

Jessica Davis

Joe Murphy Jr.

Denton Nelson

Brad Byers

Roy & Charlene Byers

Maria & Ron Rakaska

Glen & Anthony Phillips

Rick Stegill

Benjamin Patterson

Charles & Mary Petty

If you are on this list, please call Putnam County at (931) 646-4636.