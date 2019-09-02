Powerful Dorian Lurks Off The Southeast Coast.

At 200 PM the eye of Hurricane Dorian was locatednear latitude 26.8 North, longitude 78.4 West. Dorian is moving very slowly toward the west-northwest near 1 mph. A slow westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest and north. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island through much of today and tonight. The hurricane will then move dangerously closeto the Florida east coast late tonight through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday.

The forecast for the Augusta metro area and northward Wednesday is calling for Partly sunny skies with a few scattered showers. Counties in our area closer to the coast…Barnwell, Bamberg, Allendale, Screven and Jenkins Counties could see 1″ to 3″ of rainfall and tropical force winds.However, a small course change could alter the forecast considerable. Stay tuned for future updates.

Maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles fromthe center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.