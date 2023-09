As of 7am Friday: Sky is fair with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lots of sunshine today and windy due to potential tropical cyclone 16 off the Georgia and South Carolina coast. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph with higher gusts to 20-25 mph. That low pressure system will produce a few clouds for us on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Sunday looks great with a mostly sunny sky and highs also in the low 80s.