Possible Tropical Storm Threatens The SE Saturday

The latest from the National Hurricane Center…

At 500 PM the disturbance was centered near latitude

22.9 North, longitude 95.2 West. About 570 miles southwest of the Mississippi River The system is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. A turn toward the northeast

is expected tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Gulf Coast Friday and Friday night and then move over portions of the southeastern United States on Saturday.

On Saturday we can expect rainy and windy conditions. One to two inches of rain will be possible with winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Recent satellite wind data indicates that maximum sustained winds are now near 40 mph with higher gusts. The disturbance is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm later tonight or on Friday, with slow strengthening then expected through Friday night.