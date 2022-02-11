Plenty of sunshine and warm temps for Friday, cooler temps return Sunday

As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the low to mid 30s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with warm temps in the low to mid 70s. Sky

is clear tonight with morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The weekend brings some changes in the forecast. Saturday will be mostly

sunny for the better part of the day with clouds increasing late in the

afternoon/ evening. Highs Saturday stay warm, in the low 70s. A cloudy start to

Sunday with a few showers then becoming partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.