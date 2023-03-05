As of 8AM Sunday: We started off with a gorgeous sunrise and that’s just the beginning of another BEAUTIFUL day for us to enjoy this weekend! Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will increase overnight and into Monday, but will will remain dry and warm to start of the work week. Big changes are on the way later in the week! The return of rain is welcomed to wash away some of the pollen, but along with it, we will experience a drastic drop in temperatures to get us back closer to “normal” for early March. Have a great day!