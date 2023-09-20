Wednesday afternoon update: High pressure continues to dominate our weather today with dry conditions. A trough will move overhead tonight, bringing more clouds, but we will remain dry. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s, and afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s. Friday sees more sunshine with similar temperatures. Looking ahead to the weekend, a low-pressure system will be forming off the coast from a frontal boundary to our south. There is a chance that a subtropical storm could develop and track north towards the Carolinas. Right now, the track of the subtropical system will be far enough east that the CSRA won’t be seeing rain. However, we will see an uptick in winds with gusts up to 25 mph on Friday. Temperatures remain seasonably cool going into next week, with increasing rain and chances during the second half of the week.