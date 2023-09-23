Friday night update: Mother Nature is giving the CSRA a treat of pleasant weather as we officially start fall Saturday at 2:50 a.m. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Tropical Storm Ophelia will deliver breezy conditions on Saturday with gusts up to 25 mph. The storm is far enough east that the CSRA won’t be seeing rain. The northwest wind will bring mild temperatures near 80 degrees. Dry air moves in Saturday night as high pressure builds overhead. Temperatures will warm as a result of plentiful sunshine, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 80s on Sunday and Monday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s both days. A pattern change occurs in the middle of next week as a wedge setup occurs with high pressure to our north and a southerly flow of moisture. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. This will keep high temperatures near 80. Sunshine returns next weekend, with highs continuing to be near 80.