Plan on Hot Summer temperatures the next few days. – Check here for the forecast.

The three H’s of summer this weekend…Hot, Humid and Hazy. Highs will be just above the average High of 94 degrees, however the humidity will be high as well, this will give us a Heat Index the next several days of 100 – 105 degrees…that’s what it will feel like in the late afternoon. Only isolated late day thunderstorms can be expected to help cool us off. We’ll continue this trend through the weekend until some changes by next week!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Early evening isolated thunderstorms, otherwise Fair and muggy. Low: 72

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few late day thunderstorms. Heat Index 100 – 103. High: 94 Rain chance: 30%

Friday night: Early evening isolated thunderstorms, otherwise Fair and muggy. Low: 72

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Heat Index 100 – 105. High: 95 Rain chance: 20%