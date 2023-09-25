The center of Tropical Storm Philippe is
located near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 43.9 West. Philippe is
moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph. This general
motion is expected for the next day or two, with a gradual turn to
the northwest by mid-week.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher
gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few
days.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb.
Southeastern Gulf of Mexico:
A trough of low pressure is producing disorganized shower activity
over portions of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Development, if
any, of this system is expected to be slow to occur over the next
day or two while it moves slowly westward. The disturbance is
expected to move into unfavorable environmental conditions by the
middle of the week, ending its chances for development.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL91):
An area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of
the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers
and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be
conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is
likely to form within the next few days as the system moves
west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.