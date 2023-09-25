The center of Tropical Storm Philippe is

located near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 43.9 West. Philippe is

moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph. This general

motion is expected for the next day or two, with a gradual turn to

the northwest by mid-week.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher

gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few

days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb.

Southeastern Gulf of Mexico:

A trough of low pressure is producing disorganized shower activity

over portions of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Development, if

any, of this system is expected to be slow to occur over the next

day or two while it moves slowly westward. The disturbance is

expected to move into unfavorable environmental conditions by the

middle of the week, ending its chances for development.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL91):

An area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of

the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers

and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be

conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is

likely to form within the next few days as the system moves

west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.