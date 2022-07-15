As of 5PM Friday: It was a sunnier day today, compared to the last few. As the trough of low pressure moves further south, the skies will continue to slowly open back up. However, that doesn’t mean we will be free from storms and showers. Rain was more widespread since that front and trough were overhead, but now that it is moving on, we will return to a normal summer pattern, with storms and showers popping up here and there. Because of the sunshine today, we grew in instability, and we saw a few severe thunderstorm warnings as a result. However, this also means there will be a change in temperature. We have been below average throughout the week, and even today, we were in the upper to mid 80s. This will change to closer to average low 90s, with the heat index climbing back into the 100s.