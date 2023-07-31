Monday morning brings patchy fog and temperatures around 70 degrees. A stationary front to our south may bring a few showers and storms later in the day. A few could be strong to severe, mostly south of I-20. Heavy rain, isolated flooding, and damaging winds are the greatest risks. Expect highs in the lower 90s with heavy humidity. Tuesday will usher in the month of August with yet more storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees as conditions improve. Temperatures will only reach the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The weekend will see temperatures in the low 90s and a continuation of the active weather pattern.