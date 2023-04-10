10PM Tuesday- Brrr! Winter is really trying to hang around a bit longer. There is a Frost Advisory in effect for Lincoln, McCormick, Edgefield, and Saluda County until 9AM Tuesday. Expect temperatures to fall into the mid 30s. The rest of the CSRA will be around the 40 degree mark. Patchy frost will be likely again Wednesday morning.

Other than the cold temperatures, the weather is very nice so far this week. Sunshine will be with us through Thursday afternoon. We don’t have any rain to worry about for now and temperatures will be warm in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s tomorrow and low 80s by Thursday. Low temperatures will get much warmer as well.

Later this week, a cut off low that will develop in the Gulf of Mexico which will be our next rain-maker. Showers will move in Thursday night with gusty winds. Friday will be a very rainy day with a few storms. Severe weather is unlikely. Rain should end by Saturday morning, but then will return on Sunday due to a cold front passage.

Highs will be in the 80s over the weekend but will drop back to the 70s the following week. That week will follow a similar pattern with sunshine for the first half and a gradual warmup.