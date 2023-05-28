It was another dreary day across the CSRA, with cloudy skies and isolated showers. High temperatures were once again below average in the middle 60s. Patchy fog is possible overnight with temperatures cooling down into the lower 50s. Sunshine returns for Memorial Day, with warmer temperatures in the lower 80s. More fog is possible Tuesday morning, with isolated showers and storms arriving during the afternoon. Highs will once again be in the lower 80s. As we head into the remainder of next week, we will have afternoon and evening showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will remain in the 80s.