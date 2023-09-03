Saturday night update: High pressure will be in control the rest of the Labor Day weekend, with temperatures rebounding to the upper 80s on Sunday. Areas of fog are possible during the morning hours. Labor Day will see highs around 90 degrees with continued sunshine. Temperatures will rebound to the low to mid 90s by the middle of next week. We stay dry until next Friday, with a slight chance of showers and storms.
Patchy fog possible Sunday morning followed by warm sunshine
by: Miller Hyatt
