After a gloomy weekend with cloudy skies, we finally got some much-needed sunshine today. The Augusta Regional Airport recorded a high of 82 degrees, which is much higher than the previous day’s high of 67. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to the upper 50s. Tuesday morning could bring some fog, and the afternoon could bring a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs will once again be in the lower 80s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms, primarily in the afternoon, are forecast for the rest of next week. Severe weather is not expected at this time. The low to mid 80s will continue, which is below-average for this time of year.