Patchy fog is possible Thursday morning, with temperatures in the 50s. Showers and storms move in during the afternoon, with highs approaching 80 degrees. Showers and storms will become more widespread overnight into Friday. There is a marginal risk of severe weather on Friday for a majority of the CSRA. The main threats are heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail. Temperatures will approach 80 degrees. We get a brief dry period on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s. We wrap up the weekend on Sunday with yet more showers and storms. Total rainfall amounts of 1′′–4′′ are possible. We kick off the month of May next Monday on a sunny and breezy note. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 70s. We do see continued dry weather for most of next week, with temperatures rebounding to the 80s.