As of 9AM Saturday- It is a cloudy start to this Saturday morning, but the sun will come later on this afternoon. Temperatures should be a bit warmer compared to the past few days, topping off in the upper 80s and low 90s. The day will be mostly dry, with just brief isolated showers around due to a sea breeze. Enjoy the drier weather while it lasts, because more widespread showers return tomorrow.

It will be much cloudier tomorrow with showers and storms throughout the day. Expect some heavy rain with thunder and lightning, but the storms will likely not be severe. The clouds and high rain chances stick around the entire week ahead with temperatures cooling back down. Highs will be in the mid 80s.