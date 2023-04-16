As of 8AM Sunday: A round of showers came through early this morning bringing up to .10″ rain to the CSRA. The roads are wet and foggy in some areas limiting visibility, so allow a little extra time for your morning commute! After a few stray showers move out this hour, we will get a break in the rain and experience partly cloudy skies through midday. This afternoon as a cold front passes from the west, we will have another round of showers roll through. Nothing severe is expected, but heavy rain could fall along with some rumbles of thunder. This evening conditions will improve as we’re left with cooler, drier air behind the cold front. Monday will be nice and we start off the week with sunshine and 70s! Have a great day!