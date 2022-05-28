As of 6PM Saturday- It was a great start to Memorial Day weekend! Today was mostly sunny and warm. Tonight, we will remain mostly clear and some fog may develop tomorrow morning. It will stay dry for now, but moisture will increase tomorrow and temperatures will heat up. For Sunday and Monday, expect highs in the low 90s. By the late afternoon both days, a few brief storms will pop up in the Southern CSRA. These should stay south of I-20. They are not expected to be severe or produce much rainfall. No need to cancel outdoor plans, but keep an eye on radar!

The rest of the week will be partly cloudy and mostly dry. Isolated storms can’t be ruled out, but rain chances are under 20% until the following weekend. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s over the next several days.