Partly cloudy and warmer today, rain Thursday, and winter weather Friday

As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps from the upper 20s to low 30s. Warmer for the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with morning lows in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday will be rainy with highs in the upper 50s.

VIPIR 6 Alert Day for Friday: The potential for winter weather exists throughout the day on Friday. Winter mix with sleet and freezing rain possible from 5am Friday morning until 9pm Friday night. Total ice accumulations will be from .10″-.25″ Sleet and snow also possible.