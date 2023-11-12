Sunday Evening Update:

We had a very gloomy weekend with overcast skies and on and off light rain. Rainfall totals were under half an inch north of I-20, but nearly an inch and a half in some our southern counties. Now, there is no rain and skies are clearing a bit. Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly due to the clearing of some of the clouds. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

We will finally see some sunshine on Monday and it will be a bit warmer with highs reaching the mid 60s. Temperatures will stay pretty consistent over the next few days. Gulf low pressure will develop with a stationary front to our south. This will cause skies to become mostly cloudy again on Tuesday and it will stay that way through Friday. Scattered light rain showers are in the forecast from Wednesday to Friday as well.

We will warm up into the low 70s Friday and Saturday before falling back into the mid 60s. Skies will clear on Saturday morning, so the weekend looks like it will be nice and sunny!