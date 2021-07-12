Our forecast is on the Rinse & Repeat cycle! Hot, humid, late day storms. – Here’s your forecast

We’ll be in that familiar summer pattern…during the day…hot, humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms , warm and muggy at night. High pressure to our East will give us a southerly wind flow, providing plenty of moisture…then add that July sunshine…there you have it! We’ll keep this rolling for much of the work week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by 10PM, otherwise, partly cloudy, warm and humid. Low: 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 92 Rain chance: 40%

Tuesday night: Any showers and storms ending by evening, otherwise partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 72 Rain chance: 30%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 93 Rain chance: 30%